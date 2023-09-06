World Cup was rigged for Lionel Messi, hints Louis Van Gaal

Written in the stars or just scripted? Former Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal made a sensational claim to Dutch broadcaster Nederlandse Omroep Stichting (NOS), hinting the Qatar World Cup was scripted to help Lionel Messi and Argentina lift the trophy.

Speaking at the Eredivisie awards gala in Utrecht on Monday, he said "I do not really want to say much about it", adding "When you see how Argentina scored their goals and how we scored our goals, and how some Argentina players overstepped the mark and were not punished, then I think it was all a premeditated game."

Van Gaal resigned as the Dutch team's coach after the World Cup exit and doubled down on the insinuation that their game against Argentina was premeditated. When asked to clarify his comments, Van Gaal stated "I mean everything I say".

When asked again if he meant Messi should be world champion, Van Gaal told the reporter "I think so, yes".

Messi led the Albiceleste to his first and the country's third World Cup, scoring twice in the nail-biting final against France which ultimately ended 4-2 in favour of the South Americans after a penalty shootout at the Lusail Stadium.