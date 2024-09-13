Footballer Anwar Ali suspension withdrawn, fresh consideration on Saturday: Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court was on Friday told that the Players Status Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) will withdraw its order suspending India defender Anwar Ali.

The lawyer appearing for AIFF submitted before Justice Sanjeev Narula that the issue would be considered afresh by the committee on Saturday and a "detailed order" will be passed after hearing the parties.

The court was hearing petitions by Ali and his current side East Bengal, and parent club Delhi FC against the decision of the Players Status Committee.