Football’s Premier League bets $5 billion on game theory

The Premier League is inviting tenders for UK broadcasting rights in the first competitive sale since 2018. It’s one of the world’s most valuable TV sporting-rights auctions, with the existing contract worth about £4.6 billion ($5.7 billion) for live matches alone — ranking behind only the US National Football League on a per-household basis, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The English sale will be a test of the willingness of broadcasters to keep forking out in a challenging economic environment. It may also serve as a lesson on the importance of auction design.

There is much at stake: for Comcast Corp., the $170 billion media conglomerate that owns Britain’s dominant football broadcaster Sky Group; for Warner Bros Discovery Inc. and BT Group Plc, which hold the second-largest package of live rights via their joint venture TNT Sports; and for DAZN, the sports streaming service backed by billionaire Len Blavatnik that’s expanding its footprint in European soccer.

Beyond this, there may be cascading effects for club owners such as the Glazer family, which has sought a valuation of more than £5 billion for Manchester United Plc, as well as Clearlake Capital and US investor Todd Boehly, which paid £2.5 billion for Chelsea FC last year.