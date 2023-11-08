Football’s Premier League bets $5 billion on game theory

By Matthew Brooke
Competitive tension is essential to the thrill of any sporting contest. The world’s richest domestic soccer competition hasn’t been over-endowed on that score in recent years, with Abu Dhabi-bankrolled Manchester City winning England’s top division for three consecutive years and leading the table again almost a third into the current season.
Those hankering for a bit more drama might do better to turn their attention to the unfolding financial contest for control of who screens the games.
The Premier League is inviting tenders for UK broadcasting rights in the first competitive sale since 2018. It’s one of the world’s most valuable TV sporting-rights auctions, with the existing contract worth about £4.6 billion ($5.7 billion) for live matches alone — ranking behind only the US National Football League on a per-household basis, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
The English sale will be a test of the willingness of broadcasters to keep forking out in a challenging economic environment. It may also serve as a lesson on the importance of auction design.
There is much at stake: for Comcast Corp., the $170 billion media conglomerate that owns Britain’s dominant football broadcaster Sky Group; for Warner Bros Discovery Inc. and BT Group Plc, which hold the second-largest package of live rights via their joint venture TNT Sports; and for DAZN, the sports streaming service backed by billionaire Len Blavatnik that’s expanding its footprint in European soccer.
Beyond this, there may be cascading effects for club owners such as the Glazer family, which has sought a valuation of more than £5 billion for Manchester United Plc, as well as Clearlake Capital and US investor Todd Boehly, which paid £2.5 billion for Chelsea FC last year.
The Premier League looks to have deftly constructed the auction to maximize the chances of a combative bidding process. It has shrunk the number of packages on offer to five from seven, while increasing the total number of matches available for live screening to 270 from 200. The deal will run for four years, starting with the 2025/26 season, extended from three years previously. Under antitrust rules, no single bidder can buy more than four of the packages.
Sky, which Comcast bought for £39 billion in 2018, is almost certain to maintain the biggest market share. The structure of the auction presents it with a potential quandary, though. Sky has four of the seven packages in the current deal, giving it rights to broadcast 128 out of the 200 matches, or 64 per cent of the total.
Buying three out of five in the latest auction would probably give it a similar grip on coverage (each package contains between 42 and 65 matches per season, though the league hasn’t given a full breakdown). The snag is that each of Sky’s current four key timeslots has been placed in a separate package.
The auction’s design, then, forces Sky to either up the ante or lose one of its timeslots — and risk perceptions that it’s diluting its commitment to the beautiful game. The company would presumably be loath to contemplate this: Sky, founded by Rupert Murdoch, has broadcast the Premier League since the competition’s inception in 1992, and live football remains a core element of its programming. Indeed, British media reports suggest Sky intends to bid for four match bundles.
That would leave one remaining package, and two further bidders in TNT Sports and DAZN: in other words, the recipe for a competitive auction. Other mooted contenders — including Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube, and Amazon.com Inc. (which holds one rights package in the current deal) — aren’t seen as likely to participate.
If TNT Sports and DAZN bid as expected, that may be enough: Further entrants would simply be candy for the Premier League.
Auction design can be critical to success and the underlying mechanics are subject to many academic studies, drawing in game theory and some serious high-level mathematics. One of the most notable examples of the difference this can make was Britain’s auction of third-generation mobile licenses in 2000, which raised a jaw-dropping £22.5 billion — five to 10 times initial estimates. Shortly afterward, several other European 3G license auctions that used different methods disappointed, raising far less than forecast.
The Premier League hasn’t disclosed full details of its bidding mechanism. From what is known, though, competition looks like the critical variable. One risk is that Sky might decide to bid for only three packages to get the auction finished at low prices, Paul Klemperer, the Oxford University economics professor who played the leading role in designing the UK’s 3G auction, told me.
That prospect can’t be ruled out. Competitive dynamics have shifted significantly since 2015, when the value of live broadcast rights jumped 70 per cent to surpass £5 billion. Then, a two-year-old BT Sports was battling Sky for subscribers.
BT has since entered a content-sharing agreement with its rival and folded its sports service into the venture with Warner Bros. Meanwhile, the cost of borrowing has surged from rock-bottom levels in 2015 and a cost-of-living crisis is weighing on the readiness of subscribers to countenance higher fees. An added damper comes from recent broadcasting rights auctions for the French and Italian leagues, which have undershot expectations.
Vast sums have poured into Premier League from overseas in the past decade on expectations of surging revenue, fanned partly by that 2015 auction result. The value of that deal reset lower in 2018, and the league rolled over that contract in 2021 rather than hold an auction during the pandemic. Investors will be hoping the league has judged this one right. On the bright side, if there’s one thing that sports administrators ought to be good at, it’s game theory.