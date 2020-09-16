Former athletics head Diack guilty of doping cover-up, given prison term

The former head of global athletics, Lamine Diack, was on Wednesday found guilty by a French court of corruption in covering up Russian doping cases and sentenced to four years in prison, of which two years were suspended.

Diack, an 87-year-old Senegalese, who led the International Association of Athletics Federations, now renamed World Athletics, from 1999 to 2015, was also fined 500,000 euros ($600,000). He has the right to appeal.