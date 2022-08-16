Former BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary passes away

Ex-BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary passes away

Reports said the 62-year-old suffered a heart attack during his morning walk

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 16 2022, 12:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 12:25 ist
Amitabh Choudhary. Credit: IANS Photo

Veteran sports administrator and former acting secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Amitabh Choudhary passed away on Tuesday following a heart attack.

Reports said the 62-year-old, who also served as Jharkhand State Cricket Association president in the past, suffered a heart attack during his morning walk. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last.

Choudhary, who was appointed chairman of Jharkhand Public Service Commission in 2020, was the Indian cricket board acting secretary until 2019. One of the key persons behind the construction of the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, which later got Test venue status, Choudhary is credited with the development of cricket infrastructure across Jharkhand.

He could not contest the JSCA elections in 2019 because of the "cooling-off" clause imposed by the Supreme Court following the Lodha Committee recommendations.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the demise of Choudhary on twitter, saying he was saddened by the untimely death of the cricket administrator, adding that he played a huge role in promoting the sport of cricket in the state.

Before his role as cricket administrator, Choudhary went on several important tours as India cricket team manager.

