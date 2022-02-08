Former Belgium midfielder Dembele to retire

Former Belgium midfielder Dembele to retire at end of season

He made his Belgium debut in 2006 and played 82 games for his country, featuring at two World Cups and Euro 2016

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 08 2022, 17:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 17:57 ist
Mousa Dembele. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Former Belgium and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele will retire from playing at the end of his current contract with Chinese club Guangzhou City, the 34-year-old said on Tuesday.

Dembele, who also had spells at Dutch club AZ Alkmaar and English side Fulham, enjoyed his most successful years at Spurs, playing 181 matches between 2012 and 2019 and scoring seven goals for the London club. He joined Guangzhou City in 2019.

Also Read — Barcelona CEO Reverter resigns for personal reasons

He made his Belgium debut in 2006 and played 82 games for his country, featuring at two World Cups and Euro 2016 before retiring from international football in March 2019.

"I still have a year on my contract left. But I can already share I will stop my career after this year is finished," Dembele wrote on his Instagram account.

"Congratulations on an incredible career, Mousa. Enjoy your retirement," Tottenham said on Twitter.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sports News

What's Brewing

Siraj reveals he was asked to drive auto after IPL 2019

Siraj reveals he was asked to drive auto after IPL 2019

Adani to Ambani, 10 richest Asians & their net worth

Adani to Ambani, 10 richest Asians & their net worth

Astronomers may have spotted 1st 'invisible' black hole

Astronomers may have spotted 1st 'invisible' black hole

Iran 'jail restaurant' aims to free bad debt inmates

Iran 'jail restaurant' aims to free bad debt inmates

Newcastle face moment of truth as EPL winter break ends

Newcastle face moment of truth as EPL winter break ends

Cushioned seaters leave blind chair-knitters jobless

Cushioned seaters leave blind chair-knitters jobless

 