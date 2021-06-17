Former Karnataka cricketer Vijayakishna passes away

Former Karnataka all-rounder Baramaiah Vijayakrishna passed away in Bengaluru at a city hospital following a heart attack. He was 71.

A left-arm spinner, but no mug with the bat, Vijayakrishna featured in 80 first-class matches while scoring 2,297 runs with two hundreds. He claimed 194 wickets at an average of 27.30, with seven five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul. He also took 76 catches, often standing at short-leg or silly point to EAS Prasanna and BS Chandrasekhar.

Though Vijayakrishna had all the requisites to play for India, his career, like many in the past, coincided with the great Bishan Singh Bedi. In the beginning, even in Karnataka, he remained under the shadow of giants EAS Prasanna and BS Chandrasekhara. His game came together in the company of another prolific left-arm spinner Raghuram Bhat.

Vijayakrishna's abiding memory would be his contribution with the bat in the final of the 1974 Ranji Trophy against Rajasthan in Jaipur. Though he was considered a bowling all-rounder, he could bowl just one wicketless over in that match but made the biggest impact with the bat with his match-winning 71, the highest individual score in a first-innings total of 276 all out. Reeling at 145/5, Vijayakrishna, coming in at No. 6, shared an innings-reviving 76-run stand with AV Jayaprakash (55) for the sixth wicket which proved to be crucial in the end result.

Vijayakrishna was also part of the next two Ranji Trophy winning Karnataka squads in 1977-78 (under Prasanna) and 1982-83 (under Brijesh Patel).

Referred to as a "rebel", Vijayakrishna was considered a "difficult" person to handle by KSCA officials and selectors and if not for former India batsman and then Karnataka skipper, V Subramanya, his career might not have taken off.