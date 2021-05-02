Former national selector Kishan Rungta dies of Covid-19

Former national selector Kishan Rungta dies of Covid-19

The veteran administrator tested positive for the virus last week and died on Saturday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 02 2021, 12:54 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 12:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStockPhoto

Former BCCI selector and Rajasthan captain Kishan Rungta died of Covid-19 at a hospital in Jaipur.

He was 88.

The veteran administrator tested positive for the virus last week and died on Saturday.

"Former Rajasthan first-class cricketer and ex-national selector Kishan Rungta has died of Covid-19," a BCCI source confirmed to PTI.

Rungta served as a national selector from Central Zone in 1998. He played 59 first-class games between 1953 to 1970, scoring 2717 runs.

His late elder brother Purushottam was a BCCI treasurer in the 1970s. Purushottam's son Kishore held the same position in the early 2000s.

The Rungta family dominated Rajasthan cricket for nearly five decades before Lalit Modi beat them in the elections and wrested control in mid-2000s.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Elusive peace on the western front

Elusive peace on the western front

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

SpaceX to fly 4 astronauts home to earth: How to watch

SpaceX to fly 4 astronauts home to earth: How to watch

Covid-19: 'Every time I’m calling, someone has died'

Covid-19: 'Every time I’m calling, someone has died'

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

 