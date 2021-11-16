Alpine F1 name Oscar Piastri reserve driver for 2022

Alpine F1 name Australian Oscar Piastri reserve driver for 2022

The 20-year-old bagged three wins and seven podium finishes in F2 this season, which has two rounds left

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 16 2021, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 17:33 ist
Oscar Piastri. Credit: Twitter/ @OscarPiastri

Alpine have promoted Australian Oscar Piastri to the role of reserve driver for the 2022 Formula One season, the French manufacturer said on Tuesday.

Piastri, who currently leads the F2 championship with Prema Racing, joined the Alpine academy in 2020 after winning the 2019 Renault Eurocup series and the F3 title at his first attempt in 2020.

The 20-year-old bagged three wins and seven podium finishes in F2 this season, which has two rounds left.

Piastri said he aims to land a full-time F1 seat in 2023.

Also Read | China gets its first-ever F1 driver as Guanyu Zhou signs for Alfa Romeo

"The reserve driver role is the next step towards my aim for a race seat in 2023, which is very exciting," Piastri said in a statement,

"I've proved myself in the junior formulas over the last couple of years and feel like I'm ready for F1 now with the trackside experience at race weekends, we will put together a substantial test programme in order to keep developing myself to grow even more prepared for a race seat."

Alpine have Esteban Ocon under contract until 2024, while two-time champion Fernando Alonso has signed until the end of 2022.

The Renault-owned team are fifth in the constructors' standings this season.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sports News
Formula 1
Alpine F1 Team

What's Brewing

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

How do pigeons find their way home?

How do pigeons find their way home?

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

First Asian American muppet arrives on ‘Sesame Street’

First Asian American muppet arrives on ‘Sesame Street’

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

 