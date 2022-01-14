Aston Martin reveal 2022 Formula 1 car launch date

Aston Martin reveal 2022 Formula 1 car launch date

The event will be streamed online from the Aston Martin Gaydon headquarters

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 14 2022, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 15:09 ist
In the 2021 season the team came 7th, and will be led in to a new era of Formula 1 by Lawrence Stroll.  Credit: Reuters Photo

Aston Martin on Friday announced their car launch date for their 2022 Formula 1 car, the AMR22.

The team's 2022 Formula 1 car will be launched on February 10, and the event will be streamed online from the Aston Martin Gaydon headquarters. 

In the 2021 season, the team came 7th, and they will be led into a new era of Formula 1 by Lawrence Stroll. 

The team drivers will be Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll for a second season in row, with a change in the role of Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Aston Martin
Formula 1
Formula One
F1
Sports News
Sebastian Vettel
Lance Stroll
Lawrence Stroll

What's Brewing

10 highest paid female athletes: Sindhu enters the list

10 highest paid female athletes: Sindhu enters the list

Faith prevails over fear as Magh Mela in UP begins

Faith prevails over fear as Magh Mela in UP begins

Did you know Mammootty was to be part of 'Iruvar'?

Did you know Mammootty was to be part of 'Iruvar'?

Veggie prices crash after soaring through the roof

Veggie prices crash after soaring through the roof

Gap taps NFT craze by taking classic hoodies digital

Gap taps NFT craze by taking classic hoodies digital

 