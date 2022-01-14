Aston Martin reveal 2022 Formula 1 car launch date

Aston Martin on Friday announced their car launch date for their 2022 Formula 1 car, the AMR22.

The team's 2022 Formula 1 car will be launched on February 10, and the event will be streamed online from the Aston Martin Gaydon headquarters.

In the 2021 season, the team came 7th, and they will be led into a new era of Formula 1 by Lawrence Stroll.

The team drivers will be Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll for a second season in row, with a change in the role of Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer.

