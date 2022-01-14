Aston Martin reveal 2022 Formula 1 car launch date

Aston Martin on Friday announced their car launch date for their 2022 Formula 1 car, the AMR22.
The team's 2022 Formula 1 car will be launched on February 10, and the event will be streamed online from the Aston Martin Gaydon headquarters.
The journey continues. 10.02.22. 💚 #AMR22 pic.twitter.com/sPBrzIE8fb
— Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) January 14, 2022
In the 2021 season, the team came 7th, and they will be led into a new era of Formula 1 by Lawrence Stroll.
The team drivers will be Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll for a second season in row, with a change in the role of Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer.
