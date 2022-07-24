Championship leader Verstappen wins French Grand Prix

Championship leader Max Verstappen wins French Grand Prix

Verstappen's seventh win of the season takes him 63 points clear of Leclerc and strengthens his chances of claiming a second successive drivers' title

AFP
AFP, Le Castellet,
  • Jul 24 2022, 21:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2022, 21:02 ist

Championship leader Max Verstappen eased to a comfortable win in the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading the race.

Red Bull's Verstappen cruised home over 10 seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton whose Mercedes teammate George Russell overtook the Red Bull of Sergio Perez in the closing laps to claim third.

"That's an incredible result for the team. Great job George," said a jubilant Hamilton.

Verstappen's seventh win of the season takes him 63 points clear of Leclerc and strengthens his chances of claiming a second successive drivers' title.

Leclerc started in pole position and was leading up to the 18th lap when he crashed into the safety tyres, emerging without injury from his car.

His teammate Carlos Sainz, who won the British GP, was in a good position to challenge for the podium before a surprising decision to bring him into the pits late in the race left him too much do and settling for fifth.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Formula 1
F1
Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing

What's Brewing

Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition

Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition

How this K'taka school persevered to escape closure

How this K'taka school persevered to escape closure

Cricketers at crossroads: To break or not to break

Cricketers at crossroads: To break or not to break

With Sindhu, Srikanth, India's hopes high for badminton

With Sindhu, Srikanth, India's hopes high for badminton

Had 'goosebumps' watching Neeraj: Anju Bobby George

Had 'goosebumps' watching Neeraj: Anju Bobby George

Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' tales

Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' tales

When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded

When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded

Hit manga series 'One Piece' celebrates 25th birthday

Hit manga series 'One Piece' celebrates 25th birthday

India may see 7-fold rise in lung cancer cases by 2025

India may see 7-fold rise in lung cancer cases by 2025

 