Championship leader Max Verstappen wins French Grand Prix

Championship leader Max Verstappen eased to a comfortable win in the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading the race.
Red Bull's Verstappen cruised home over 10 seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton whose Mercedes teammate George Russell overtook the Red Bull of Sergio Perez in the closing laps to claim third.
"That's an incredible result for the team. Great job George," said a jubilant Hamilton.
Verstappen's seventh win of the season takes him 63 points clear of Leclerc and strengthens his chances of claiming a second successive drivers' title.
Leclerc started in pole position and was leading up to the 18th lap when he crashed into the safety tyres, emerging without injury from his car.
His teammate Carlos Sainz, who won the British GP, was in a good position to challenge for the podium before a surprising decision to bring him into the pits late in the race left him too much do and settling for fifth.
