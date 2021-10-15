F1 releases 23-race calendar for 2022, China GP misses out

China was dropped from the Formula One calendar for the third successive year on Friday as a 23-race schedule for 2022 was released.

"Due to ongoing pandemic conditions, China will not be included on the 2022 calendar. China will be restored to the calendar as soon as conditions allow," said a statement from governing body, the FIA.

The 2022 season will start in Bahrain on March 20 and finish back in the Gulf at Abu Dhabi on November 20.

