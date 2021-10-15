F1 releases race calendar for 2022, China GP misses out

F1 releases 23-race calendar for 2022, China GP misses out

The 2022 season will start in Bahrain on March 20 and finish back in the Gulf at Abu Dhabi on November 20

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Oct 15 2021, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2021, 22:46 ist
The 2022 F1 race calendar. Credit: Twitter/@F1

China was dropped from the Formula One calendar for the third successive year on Friday as a 23-race schedule for 2022 was released.

"Due to ongoing pandemic conditions, China will not be included on the 2022 calendar. China will be restored to the calendar as soon as conditions allow," said a statement from governing body, the FIA.

The 2022 season will start in Bahrain on March 20 and finish back in the Gulf at Abu Dhabi on November 20.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Formula One
F1
Formula 1
Sports News

What's Brewing

In Pics | Interesting facts about billionaire Jack Ma

In Pics | Interesting facts about billionaire Jack Ma

'Rashmi Rocket' movie review: Makes for a decent watch

'Rashmi Rocket' movie review: Makes for a decent watch

When wild jumbos disrupt life in 'Kashmir of the South'

When wild jumbos disrupt life in 'Kashmir of the South'

People use mental shortcuts to make difficult decisions

People use mental shortcuts to make difficult decisions

Was this our last Covid surge?

Was this our last Covid surge?

 