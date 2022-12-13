Ferrari appoint Vasseur as Formula One team boss

Ferrari appoints Frederic Vasseur as Formula One team boss

Vasseur will be replacing Mattia Binotto as the Formula One team principal and general manager

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 13 2022, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 14:26 ist
File photo of Frederic Vasseur. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ferrari said on Tuesday they had appointed Frenchman Frederic Vasseur as Formula One team principal and general manager, replacing Mattia Binotto.

Vasseur's departure from Swiss-based Sauber, who run the Alfa Romeo team, had been announced earlier. Ferrari said he would join them on January 9. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Frederic Vasseur
Ferrari
Formula One
Sports News
Mattia Binotto
Alfa Romeo

What's Brewing

'10% of medicinal plants in India facing extinction'

'10% of medicinal plants in India facing extinction'

1,300-year-old gold necklace unearthed in England

1,300-year-old gold necklace unearthed in England

Nuclear fusion: Harnessing the power of the stars

Nuclear fusion: Harnessing the power of the stars

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un resettle in South Korean zoo

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un resettle in South Korean zoo

‘We’re leveraging tech to prevent and detect crimes’

‘We’re leveraging tech to prevent and detect crimes’

Croatia coach Dalic eyes back-to-back WC finals

Croatia coach Dalic eyes back-to-back WC finals

Mandous effect: Thunderstorm brings rain to Bengaluru

Mandous effect: Thunderstorm brings rain to Bengaluru

DH Toon | Brand Modi proves ineffective in Himachal

DH Toon | Brand Modi proves ineffective in Himachal

Iga Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year

Iga Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year

Golden Globe: 'RRR' nominated for best non-English film

Golden Globe: 'RRR' nominated for best non-English film

 