Ferrari appoints Frederic Vasseur as Formula One team boss

Ferrari said on Tuesday they had appointed Frenchman Frederic Vasseur as Formula One team principal and general manager, replacing Mattia Binotto.
Vasseur's departure from Swiss-based Sauber, who run the Alfa Romeo team, had been announced earlier. Ferrari said he would join them on January 9.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'10% of medicinal plants in India facing extinction'
1,300-year-old gold necklace unearthed in England
Nuclear fusion: Harnessing the power of the stars
Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un resettle in South Korean zoo
‘We’re leveraging tech to prevent and detect crimes’
Croatia coach Dalic eyes back-to-back WC finals
Mandous effect: Thunderstorm brings rain to Bengaluru
DH Toon | Brand Modi proves ineffective in Himachal
Iga Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year
Golden Globe: 'RRR' nominated for best non-English film