Ferrari say Monaco pole-sitter Leclerc out of race after car 'issue'

AFP, Monaco,
  • May 23 2021, 19:39 ist
Pole-sitter Charles Leclerc. Credit: AFP Photo

Pole-sitter Charles Leclerc was a shock last-minute withdrawal from the Monaco Grand Prix with Ferrari announcing "an issue" with his car.

With Leclerc, who had damaged his car in a crash at the end of Saturday qualifying, out and his front-row spot vacant, Max Verstappen for Red Bull was left leading the grid for this fifth leg of the Formula One season.

