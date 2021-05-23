Ferrari say Monaco pole-sitter Leclerc out of race after car 'issue'

Pole-sitter Charles Leclerc was a shock last-minute withdrawal from the Monaco Grand Prix with Ferrari announcing "an issue" with his car.

With Leclerc, who had damaged his car in a crash at the end of Saturday qualifying, out and his front-row spot vacant, Max Verstappen for Red Bull was left leading the grid for this fifth leg of the Formula One season.