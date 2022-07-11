Ecclestone to be charged in $477 million fraud case

Former F1 boss Ecclestone to be charged in $477 million fraud case

The case is expected to be heard at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on August 22

AP
AP, London,
  • Jul 11 2022, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2022, 19:55 ist
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone. Credit: Reuters File Photo

 

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone will be charged with fraud by false representation following a government investigation into his overseas assets, British prosecutors said Monday.

Chief Crown Prosecutor Andrew Penhale said after reviewing evidence from the tax office, authorities have authorised a charge against Ecclestone over his failure to declare overseas assets worth more than 400 million pounds ($477 million).

Simon York, of Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs, said the announcement followed a “complex and worldwide” investigation into the 91-year-old businessman's finances.

“The criminal charge relates to projected tax liabilities arising from more than 400 million pounds of offshore assets which were concealed from Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs,” he said.

The case is expected to be heard at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on August 22.

      

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Formula One
F1
World news

What's Brewing

Suryakumar Yadav shining brightly at No. 4

Suryakumar Yadav shining brightly at No. 4

That's not cricket! Gujarat police bust fake league

That's not cricket! Gujarat police bust fake league

‘Stranger Things’ shows how conspiracy theories do harm

‘Stranger Things’ shows how conspiracy theories do harm

The cost of being active on social media

The cost of being active on social media

Prince George's pics from his Wimbledon debut go viral!

Prince George's pics from his Wimbledon debut go viral!

 