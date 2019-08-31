French racer Anthoine Hubert dies after Formula 2 crash

Racing driver Anthoine Hubert died on Saturday following a crash during the Formula Two race held before this weekend's F1 Belgian Grand Prix, the FIA announced.

In a statement, the auto racing governing body said that Hubert, 22, died following a "serious incident" at Spa-Francorchamps, a three-car pile-up in the second lap of the race.

"The scene was immediately attended by emergency and medical crews, and all drivers were taken to the medical centre," read the statement.

"As a result of the incident, the FIA regrets to inform that the driver of car number 19, Antoine Hubert (FRA), succumbed to his injuries, and passed away at 18:35."

Juan Manuel Correa is in a "stable condition" at the CHU hospital in Liege, the FIA said, after suffering leg fractures in the crash.

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal, Racing Point, said: “It’s almost impossible to find the right words at moments like these, but we are all devastated to hear the tragic news from today’s Formula 2 race. Anthoine was a wonderful person and a tremendous racing talent who had already enjoyed great success in the sport. We extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and supporters.”

Christian Horner, Team Principal of Red Bull Racing, said: “The tragic death of Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert at Spa today is a reminder of just how cruel motorsport, the sport we love, can be sometimes. In his rookie season, Anthoine was demonstrating to be a star of the future having already won races in Monaco and France this year. On behalf of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, our thoughts are with Anthoine’s family, Renault and the BWT Arden team, which is close to my heart. Our thoughts are also with Juan Manuel and his family at this time.”

Cyril Abiteboul, managing director of Renault Sport Racing, said: “Our thoughts are with Anthoine’s friends and family at this tragic time. Anthoine was a bright young man. His performance and conduct on and off-track was that of a true gentleman and it was a pleasure and honour to have had him within our Academy. He will be sorely missed by our teams at Enstone and Viry. His spirit will remain with the team and we will race in his memory.”