Incredible day for team, says Max Verstappen  

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen was satisfied with the race pace even as he won the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday, with his teammate and Mexican Sergio Perez coming in third. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton finished second.

“It was an incredible day for the team and also for the fans, to have Checo (Perez) on the podium in Mexico at his home GP was great. So, it couldn’t have been better. I knew the start was very important today, we were three wide at one point and I was on the more ideal race line so I could brake later and get into the lead.

“After that I could do my own thing, the pace was very good today so I could just keep building and creating a gap, the pit stops were seamless and the car was good throughout the race which was crucial. Checo, for the last few races has really picked it up, he’s been up there and he was really pressuring Lewis towards the end. I’m still not thinking about that trophy, we’ll try again in Brazil and just keep pushing," he added.

In the drivers’ championship, Verstappen has 312.5 points, while Hamilton is on 293.5 points. Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas has 185, while Perez has 165.

Hamilton said: "First, congratulations to Max. That car was faster than we were this weekend and there's nothing we could really do about it. I gave it absolutely everything and obviously a great fight with Sergio at the end but I'm grateful I could still at least get a second-place finish. It was easy enough to hold on - I've been in that situation many times before - but it shows how fast their car was when Sergio was that close behind me and able to follow that closely. He did a great job!

“Even so, I really enjoyed the race and got everything out of it that we could. Now we need to get our heads down and keep working hard to prepare for the next races, they will be coming at us fast over the next two weekends,” he added.

Third place finisher Perez said: “This is a great result for my country, I really wanted more but unfortunately, we didn’t get that. It was so messy in turn one so to avoid an incident there was critical and then I wanted second place, but we didn’t get the chance because it is just so difficult to overtake around here. I was really close to getting Lewis but the Mercedes cars are so quick on the straight lines so I didn’t get an opportunity to go for it but I gave my best.

“I could feel the fans energy when I was going through the stadium sector and I was thinking about how many people were here for me, I could actually hear the crowd when I was driving through Foro Sol. I wanted more but I am just very happy to be on the podium of my home country, the Mexicans were so happy,” he added.