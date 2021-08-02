It’s unbelievable, says latest Grand Prix winner Ocon 

The chaotic Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday threw up a new winner in the form of Frenchman Esteban Ocon, turning out for the Alpine F1 Team.

“Formula 1 Grand Prix winner, it’s unbelievable and it definitely has not sunk in yet. What a moment, allez les bleus! It was a crazy race from the very start to the end. There were a lot of decisions to make and the team executed that really well along with the crew who did a mega pit-stop, which was crucial to staying in front of Sebastian (Vettel).

“I was happy to manage the pace as best as possible at the front and it all worked out well. What a fight from Fernando too, his amazing teamwork at the end played a huge part in the win and it was great to share the moment with him. I can’t be thankful enough for the team’s work and support and it’s all paid off today. A big thanks as well to everyone at Enstone and Viry – this is for you!” added the 24-year-old driver.

World championship leader from Mercedes Lewis Hamilton finished third behind Aston Martin Racing’s Sebastian Vettel, who was later stripped of his second place due to his car having lower fuel than required after the race. Hamilton moved up to the second spot.

Hamilton said: “First of all, I want to say a quick congratulations to the Alpine Team and to Esteban - he's been a shining star for some time now. So it's been a long time coming and I'm really, really happy for him. We've had an amazing crowd this weekend and I'm grateful for the support.



"The race was definitely tough. It's crazy to think we were the only ones on the grid at the start, but these things happen in an unpredictable race, and we will learn any lessons that need to be learnt. I gave it everything and I had nothing left at the end. I came into this weekend not knowing how we would perform and considering the circumstances today, I'll take P3!” added Hamilton.

The Briton is ahead in the championship after Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen eventually finished ninth.

Hamilton now has 192 points and leads the table, while Verstappen is second at 186. McLaren’s Lando Norris is third on 113, while Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas is fourth on 108 points.

Verstappen said: “It was all out of our hands in the race and I can’t believe I got taken out for the second week running. The mechanics did what they could to get me back in the race but I was carrying a lot of damage on the car after the incident and it was super difficult to drive with. There was a lot of oversteer and understeer from the downforce loss.

“I was incredibly lucky to continue after the crash. We have the summer break now but we keep pushing, we will never give up and we will focus on ourselves. We’ve had two very unlucky races but nothing is lost, it’s still a very long season. Congratulations to Esteban too, you can see that he is super happy and I’m sure many more race wins will follow,” he added.