It was very challenging but we kept our focus: Sergio Perez 

Red Bull Racing’s Sergio Perez pulled off a sensational victory, but after teammate Max Verstappen and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton retired from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

“It feels amazing to get my first win with Red Bull. The team did a tremendous job. I feel very sorry for Max because he deserved the win and a 1-2 for the team would’ve been very enjoyable," said the Mexican.

“It was a crazy rollercoaster of a race; we were basically flat out from the very first lap. I had Lewis behind pushing me so I couldn’t breathe, it was very challenging but we kept our focus. Everything worked perfectly apart from the restart at the end where I just had no grip. I thought I cannot lose this race two laps from the flag so I broke as late as I could into Turn 1 and then I saw Lewis locking up and go straight on into the run off. It just shows how on the limit we are.

“The speeds we are doing are tremendous and I am sorry for Lewis because it’s very painful when these things happen but we are all vulnerable to mistakes. Our pace was great and we have a very good race car. We are working flat out and giving our best every week, it’s only race six and there’s more to come from me and there’s still a long way to go in this championship,” the Mexican added.

Sixth on the starting grid, Perez’s teammate Max Verstappen was leading the race and with about three laps remaining, the Dutchman’s car tyres gave way and he crashed into the barriers. After the safety car went back in, there was a standing restart and Perez and Lewis Hamilton made a dash for the lead. Unfortunately, Hamilton’s car locked up and went into the run-off area. Perez took the lead and the victory.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel fetched the first win for Aston Martin Mercedes, while AlphaTauri Honda’s Pierre Gasly finished third.

Verstappen leads the drivers’ championship with 105 points in his kitty, while Hamilton trails him by four points. Perez is third on 69 points and McLaren Mercedes driver Lando Norris has 66.

A dejected Verstappen said: “To retire from the lead of the race so close to the finish is pretty frustrating. I didn’t feel anything strange with the car and then suddenly the left rear went and I was in the wall quite hard. It’s not a nice place to crash and we don’t know the exact cause yet, I’m sure it will be fully investigated.

“Up until that point it was a great day, the car felt perfect and I was comfortable in the lead. So, it felt like it would be an easy 1-2 but there are no guarantees in this sport. Of course, I am frustrated from my side not to win but I was very happy to see Checo (Perez) up there. He did everything that the team could have wanted. He had a great start and then we both got past Lewis in the pits. I heard he had to defend for most of the race, so if I couldn’t win, I’m glad he could," he added.

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner said: “I think we have been through every single emotion today. To be within five laps of achieving our first 1-2 since 2016 to then lose Max from the lead of the race with a puncture that is so far unexplained was pretty heart breaking.”

Hamilton explained the disaster by saying: “An unfortunate day, a humbling experience and I'm so sorry for the team. We did a good job to be in the position we were in. To be out of the top ten on Friday and come back was down to the hard work of the men and women in this team. When Checo (Perez) came towards me after the restart, I turned the wheel and flicked a switch which shifts the brake balance and that caused me to lock up.

“It's one of the toughest moments I've had for a while. One moment we had all the points and the next we had none but for sure, we'll regroup and come back," he added.

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff was not pleased at all. "In Monaco and here, we didn't have a car that was competitive, full stop. We have underlying issues. We are not getting the car in a happy window for the tyres. We know the deficit and we know we have gaps which we simply have to overcome but I have no doubt, this a team which is so strong and so angry, and we are going to turn that anger into positive form and come back."