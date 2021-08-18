Japanese F1 Grand Prix cancelled for 2021

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 18 2021, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 14:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The 2021 Japanese Formula One Grand Prix has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic for the second successive year, race organisers said on Wednesday.

The cancellation of the race, scheduled for the weekend of Octocber 8-10 at the Suzuka circuit, follows the abandonment of Singapore's October 1-3 night race.

"Following ongoing discussions with the promoter and authorities in Japan the decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country," Formula One said in a statement.

"Formula One is now working on the details of the revised calendar and will announce the final details in the coming weeks."

Japan recently hosted the Olympic Games in Tokyo without the presence of spectators, while the Paralympic competitions, scheduled from August 24 to September 5, will also be held without fans in attendance.

