Jehan Daruvala bags pole for Belgium F3 race

Agencies, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium,
  • Aug 31 2019, 14:03pm ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2019, 14:05pm ist
Jehan Daruvala bagged pole position for the FIA F3 race in Belgium

Jehan Daruvala scored his first pole position of the season with a scintillating late tour of Spa-Francorchamps in today’s FIA Formula 3 Qualifying. The PREMA Racing ace was the best of a late sprint to pole, beating out Trident’s Pedro Piquet and Jenzer Motorsport’s Yuki Tsunoda.

Christian Lundgaard led the cars out into the 35-degree track temperature, but it was Piquet who was hottest in the early stages, beating out both the Dane and Leonardo Pulcini for provisional pole. The Brazilian racer was swiftly backed up by his Trident teammate Devlin DeFrancesco, who looked much improved in Round 6 and was eyeing his best Qualifying of the season.

The two held their positions as the cars ducked into the pits for fresh boots and were the first back out on track for the final fifteen minutes of the afternoon. Armed with fresh tyres, the times started to tumble and the duo’s positions were under threat. Jüri Vips – hopeful of taking the title lead this weekend – was the first to steal provisional pole, with a time of 2.05.625.

The Estonian’s time on top was short lived as Piquet, Tsunoda and Robert Shwartzman leapt ahead of him in quick succession. With less than five minutes remaining and one shot at pole, Daruvala managed the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps two tenths quicker than them all and claimed his position in P1. 

In the third PREMA, Marcus Armstrong was hoping to follow up his first win of the season in Budapest, with another strong weekend. The Kiwi complained of traffic on track and eased off in the hope of finding space, but it never came and he was left to settle for 19th.

When the chequered flag was waved, Daruvala was followed by Piquet, while Tsunoda secured his best Qualifying position of the season in 3rd. Shwartzman and Jake Hughes completed the front five ahead of Vips, DeFrancesco, Pulcini, Logan Sargeant and Liam Lawson.

Daruvala will be hunting down his first win since Round 2 when Race 1 gets underway at 10.35am local time tomorrow morning.

FIA Formula 3 Round 6 – Qualifying provisional classification
    DRIVER    TEAM    LAPTIME    LAPS
1    Jehan Daruvala    PREMA Racing    2:05.125    11
2    Pedro Piquet    Trident    2:05.356    10
3    Yuki Tsunoda    Jenzer Motorsport    2:05.540    10
4    Robert Shwartzman    PREMA Racing    2:05.605    11
5    Jake Hughes    HWA RACELAB    2:05.614    10
6    Jüri Vips    Hitech Grand Prix    2:05.625    11
7    Devlin DeFrancesco    Trident    2:05.640    11
8    Leonardo Pulcini    Hitech Grand Prix    2:05.701    11
9    Logan Sargeant    Carlin Buzz Racing    2:05.709    11
10    Liam Lawson    MP Motorsport    2:06.060    11
11    Alex Peroni    Campos Racing    2:06.187    10
12    Max Fewtrell    ART Grand Prix    2:06.207    11
13    Richard Verschoor    MP Motorsport    2:06.255    11
14    Christian Lundgaard    ART Grand Prix    2:06.270    11
15    Ye Yifei    Hitech Grand Prix    2:06.274    11
16    Bent Viscaal    HWA RACELAB    2:06.289    10
17    David Beckmann    ART Grand Prix    2:06.333    10
18    Giorgio Carrara    Jenzer Motorsport    2:06.396    11
19    Marcus Armstrong    PREMA Racing    2:06.400    10
20    Teppei Natori    Carlin Buzz Racing    2:06.420    10
21    Niko Kari    Trident    2:06.475    11
22    Keyvan Andres    HWA RACELAB    2:06.537    10
23    Felipe Drugovich    Carlin Buzz Racing    2:06.606    10
24    Raoul Hyman    Sauber Junior Team by Charouz    2:06.614    10
25    Sebastian Fernandez    Campos Racing    2:07.251    10
26    Andreas Estner    Jenzer Motorsport    2:07.475    10
27    Simo Laaksonen    MP Motorsport    2:07.503    10
28    Fabio Scherer    Sauber Junior Team by Charouz    2:08.014    10
29    Lirim Zendeli    Sauber Junior Team by Charouz    2:08.076    9
30    Alessio Deledda    Campos Racing    2:08.898    10
 

