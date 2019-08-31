Jehan Daruvala bags third place in Belgium

  Aug 31 2019, 18:06pm ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2019, 18:08pm ist
India's Jehan Daruvala (right) finished third in Race 1 in Belgium.

Indian race driver Jehan Daruvala finished Race 1 in the third spot in the FIA Formula 3 Championship at Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium) on Saturday.

The F3 Championship is the support race for the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.

PREMA Racing’s Daruvala had bagged pole position for the race but was overtaken by Trident’s Pedro Piquet in the very first lap, with the latter emerging as the winner. Daruvala’s team-mate Robert Shwartzman finished second.

Piquet attempted an overtake on Daruvala, who managed to cling on to the position at the first corner. A couple of racing incidents forced the Virtual Safety Car (VSC) to be issued but Piquet had emerged ahead of Daruvala and he was unable to get the position back. Eventually, Shwartzman went past Daruvala and pushed the latter to the third spot.

Daruvala’s third place finish takes him back ahead of Juri Vips in the race for the title, but Shwartzman still leads the championship. Shwartzman has 142 points and Daruvala is on 123, while Vips is on 122.

Race 2 will be on Sunday.

Daruvala said: “Firstly, on lap one, with heavy fuel I bottomed out a lot through Eau Rouge and Pedro just basically flew by me. Actually, on the first lap I felt pretty confident. I could stay pretty close to him, but then the VSC came out in the last chicane and I lost a lot of time.

“I knew that with VSC, when the race restarts, the guys behind me are going to have DRS. So it was going to be quite tricky for me. That's basically what happened. I allowed Leo (Pulcini) to go by me hoping I could use the DRS to get ahead of him, but it didn't really work out that way.

“I worked my way back to second but to be honest I just wasn't fast enough to fight for the win. I still got good points and let's see what I can do tomorrow (Sunday),” he added.

FIA Formula 3 Round 6 – Race 1 provisional classification
 
     DRIVER    TEAM
1    Pedro Piquet    Trident
2    Robert Shwartzman    PREMA Racing
3    Jehan Daruvala    PREMA Racing
4    Christian Lundgaard    ART Grand Prix
5    Juri Vips    Hitech Grand Prix
6    Yuki Tsunoda    Jenzer Motorsport
7    Leonardo Pulcini    Hitech Grand Prix
8    Marcus Armstrong    PREMA Racing
9    Max Fewtrell    ART Grand Prix
10    David Beckmann    ART Grand Prix
11    Teppei Natori    Carlin Buzz Racing
12    Liam Lawson    MP Motorsport
13    Logan Sargeant    Carlin Buzz Racing
14    Keyvan Andres    HWA RACELAB
15    Ye Yifei    Hitech Grand Prix
16    Giorgio Carrara    Jenzer Motorsport
17    Richard Verschoor    MP Motorsport
18    Felipe Drugovich    Carlin Buzz Racing
19    Niko Kari    Trident
20    Bent Viscaal    HWA RACELAB
21    Jake Hughes    HWA RACELAB
22    Lirim Zendeli    Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
23    Andreas Estner    Jenzer Motorsport
24    Simo Laaksonen    MP Motorsport
25    Sebastian Fernandez    Campos Racing
26    Raoul Hyman    Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
27    Fabio Scherer    Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
28    Alessio Deledda    Campos Racing
29    Devlin DeFrancesco    Trident
           
     NOT CLASSIFIED     
           
     Alex Peroni    Campos Racing

