Lewis Hamilton racially abused online after British GP

Lewis Hamilton faces racial abuse on social media, after controversial British GP

Hamilton has been a vocal advocate for social justice and among the supporters of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 19 2021, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 16:07 ist
The seven-times world champion celebrated a record eighth win at the race after fighting back from a 10-second penalty. Credit: AFP Photo

Lewis Hamilton has been subjected to racist abuse online after winning Sunday's British Grand Prix, British media reported.

The seven-times world champion celebrated a record eighth win at the race after fighting back from a 10-second penalty for a first-lap collision that sent title rival Max Verstappen to hospital.

Sky Sports reported Hamilton, 36, was targeted online hours after the victory, with racist messages including monkey emojis sent as replies to a post by his Mercedes team on Instagram.

Also Read | Hamilton move put Verstappen's life in jeopardy: Red Bull boss

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Hamilton has been a vocal advocate for social justice and among the supporters of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

He said before the race that he was inspired by the reaction of England soccer players to racist abuse after their penalty shootout defeat to Italy in the European Championship final.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met social media firms last week to ask them step up the fight against online abuse.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Lewis Hamilton
British Grand Prix
Silverstone
F1
Formula 1
Racial abuse
sports
Sports News
Max Verstappen

What's Brewing

Pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj

Pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj

Japan girds for a surreal Olympics

Japan girds for a surreal Olympics

Listening for the 'Big Bang' and what it could unveil

Listening for the 'Big Bang' and what it could unveil

Israeli spyware maker in spotlight amid abuse reports

Israeli spyware maker in spotlight amid abuse reports

Sex, gender not interchangeable, especially in research

Sex, gender not interchangeable, especially in research

Olympic beds sturdy, IOC says after 'anti-sex' report

Olympic beds sturdy, IOC says after 'anti-sex' report

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

 