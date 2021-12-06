Hamilton wins Saudi GP to keep title race alive

Lewis Hamilton wins controversial Saudi Grand Prix to keep title race alive

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 06 2021, 01:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 01:21 ist
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton stands in the pits during a stop in the session during the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah on December 5, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

Lewis Hamilton won the controversial Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to keep title race alive.

The potentially title-deciding Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix was stopped twice in the first 16 laps on Sunday before Red Bull's championship frontrunner Max Verstappen took the lead with title rival Lewis Hamilton close behind.

More to follow...

Lewis Hamilton
sports
Formula One

