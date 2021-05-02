Hamilton wins Portuguese GP, extends F1 title lead

Lewis Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix, extends F1 title lead

Seven-time world champion Hamilton's 97th Grand Prix triumph extended his early season lead

AFP
AFP, Portimao,
  May 02 2021, 21:52 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 00:22 ist
Hamilton celebrates 97th Grand Prix win. Credit: AFP Photo

Lewis Hamilton delivered a flawless drive in his Mercedes to win the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday from his arch title rival Max Verstappen.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton's 97th Grand Prix triumph extended his early season lead over Red Bull's Verstappen in the Formula One drivers' standings.

In third place in Portimao was pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas in the other Mercedes with Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull in fourth.

