Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish GP ahead of Max Verstappen

May 09 2021
  • May 09 2021, 20:55 ist
  • updated: May 09 2021, 20:55 ist
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton drives during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix race at the Circuit de Catalunya. Credit: AFP Photo

Lewis Hamilton beat Max Verstappen in a thrilling duel to win the Spanish Grand Prix and increase his championship lead over his top rival on Sunday.

Verstappen's Red Bull edged the pole-sitting Hamilton to the first curve to snatch the early lead.

But Mercedes' use of two pit stops to give Hamilton fresher tires down the final stretch paid off and allowed him to overtake the Dutchman with six laps remaining.

Hamilton followed his 100th career pole on Saturday by taking his 98th career win. He also tied Michael Schumacher's mark of six victories at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas steered his Mercedes to a third-place finish.

