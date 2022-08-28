Max Verstappen extends F1 championship lead with victory at Belgium GP

Red Bull's Max Verstappen extended his lead in the Formula One world championship with a crushing victory in the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.
Verstappen started 14th on the grid but scorched through the field to cruise to victory ahead of teammate Sergio Perez with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who started on pole, in third.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton retired on the opening lap after his Mercedes collided with Fernando Alonso's Alpine.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Last moments of twin tower evacuation & a sleeping man
Why JK Rowling skipped the 'Harry Potter' reunion
Two-day poetry festival gets off to a colourful start
UAE's perspiring pooches get air-conditioned workout
In Pics: Supertech's twin towers razed to the ground
Why NASA is going back to the moon
What's causing the rise in heart attacks?
4 historic temples near B'luru for a spiritual getaway