Max Verstappen wins Belgian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen extends F1 championship lead with victory at Belgium GP

Verstappen started 14th on the grid but scorched through the field to cruise to victory

  • Aug 28 2022, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2022, 22:08 ist
Max Verstappen. Credit: AFP Photo

Red Bull's Max Verstappen extended his lead in the Formula One world championship with a crushing victory in the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen started 14th on the grid but scorched through the field to cruise to victory ahead of teammate Sergio Perez with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who started on pole, in third.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton retired on the opening lap after his Mercedes collided with Fernando Alonso's Alpine.

