Verstappen on pole for Austrian GP sprint race

Max Verstappen on pole for Austrian Grand Prix sprint race

The double world champion lapped Spielberg's Red Bull Ring with a fastest lap of one minute 04.440 seconds to complete a qualifying double.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 01 2023, 19:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 19:37 ist
Red Bull's Max Verstappen during the sprint shootout, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria, July 1, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen led Sergio Perez in a Red Bull one-two in the pole shootout for Saturday's standalone sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The double world champion lapped Spielberg's Red Bull Ring with a fastest lap of one minute 04.440 seconds to complete a qualifying double after securing pole on Friday for Sunday's main grand prix.

Perez was nearly half a second slower than Verstappen, who has a 69-point lead over the Mexican after winning six of the eight races so far this season.

McLaren's Lando Norris will line up in third place for the sprint with Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg fourth and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc on the row behind. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Formula One
Max Verstappen
Sergio Perez
Sports News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In a first, West Indies fail to qualify for Cricket WC

In a first, West Indies fail to qualify for Cricket WC

King Charles awards ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ director

King Charles awards ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ director

Netflix documentary on Stallone coming this November

Netflix documentary on Stallone coming this November

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

Raghav, Parineeti offer prayers at Golden Temple

Raghav, Parineeti offer prayers at Golden Temple

Shimla turns hiker-friendly with walkways construction

Shimla turns hiker-friendly with walkways construction

SP workers cut tomato-shaped cake on Yadav's birthday

SP workers cut tomato-shaped cake on Yadav's birthday

First ever 'ghost particle' view of Milky Way captured

First ever 'ghost particle' view of Milky Way captured

 