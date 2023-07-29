Max Verstappen wins Belgian Sprint race with Piastri second

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won a rain-delayed sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday to stretch his Formula One lead to 118 points.
Australian Oscar Piastri was second for McLaren with Frenchman Pierre Gasly third for Alpine.
Verstappen's closest rival and teammate Sergio Perez retired after a clash with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who finished seventh.
