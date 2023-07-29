Verstappen wins Belgian Sprint race with Piastri second

Max Verstappen wins Belgian Sprint race with Piastri second

Verstappen's closest rival and teammate Sergio Perez retired after a clash with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who finished seventh. 

Reuters
Reuters, Spa-Francorchamps,
  • Jul 29 2023, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 22:15 ist
Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Credit: Reuters Photo

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won a rain-delayed sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday to stretch his Formula One lead to 118 points.

Australian Oscar Piastri was second for McLaren with Frenchman Pierre Gasly third for Alpine.

Verstappen's closest rival and teammate Sergio Perez retired after a clash with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who finished seventh. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Formula One
F1
Max Verstappen
Belgian Grand Prix

Related videos

What's Brewing

Himachal: Hotel association announces 50% discount

Himachal: Hotel association announces 50% discount

Pottermania hits new high with magical culinary journey

Pottermania hits new high with magical culinary journey

Countdown for ISRO launch of Singapore satellite begins

Countdown for ISRO launch of Singapore satellite begins

Muslims observe Muharram with 'tazia' processions

Muslims observe Muharram with 'tazia' processions

Why do dogs tilt their head to the side?

Why do dogs tilt their head to the side?

46,000-year-old worm revived from Siberian permafrost

46,000-year-old worm revived from Siberian permafrost

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' mints Rs 11 crore

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' mints Rs 11 crore

Ladakh glacier melting can form 3 glacial lakes: Study

Ladakh glacier melting can form 3 glacial lakes: Study

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

 