Verstappen wins home Dutch Grand Prix for Red Bull

Max Verstappen wins home Dutch Grand Prix for Red Bull

The 23-year-old dominated from pole position to take the chequered flag in the first Dutch Grand Prix for 36 years

Reuters
Reuters, ZANDVOORT, Netherlands,
  • Sep 05 2021, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2021, 21:06 ist
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the race. Credit: Reuters Photo

Max Verstappen won his home Dutch Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday and took the Formula One championship lead in front of a roaring, dancing army of fans celebrating with orange flags and flares.

The 23-year-old dominated from pole position to take the chequered flag in the first Dutch Grand Prix for 36 years, beating Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton took a bonus point for the fastest lap but Verstappen is now three points clear of the Briton.

Max Verstappen
Formula One
Formula 1
Sports News

