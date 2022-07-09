Verstappen wins sprint, claims Austrian Grand Prix pole

Max Verstappen wins sprint to claim Austrian Grand Prix pole

As well as claiming pole in Sunday's 11th race of the season Verstappen also added eight points to his world championship standings

  • Jul 09 2022, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 22:00 ist
Sprint race winner Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen. Credit: AFP Photo

Max Verstappen won the sprint at the Red Bull Ring circuit on Saturday to secure pole for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Starting from the front of the grid the world champion comfortably held off the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to turn the air orange as his army of Dutch fans set off flares in celebration.

As well as claiming pole in Sunday's 11th race of the season Verstappen also added eight points to his world championship standings.

