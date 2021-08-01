Ocon wins chaotic Hungarian GP, Hamilton takes championship lead

Lewis Hamilton missed the chance to chalk up his 100th victory as France's Esteban Ocon steered his way through a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday to collect his first ever win.

After a tactical error dropped pole-sitter Hamilton to last place, the Briton picked his way through the field to finish third behind Alpine driver Ocon and Sebastian Vettel in the Aston Martin.

Max Verstappen's Red Bull was damaged in a first lap crash, which took out five cars, and he eventually finished 10th, leaving Hamilton to take a six-point lead in the championship.