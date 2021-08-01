Ocon wins chaotic Hungarian GP, Hamilton takes lead

Ocon wins chaotic Hungarian GP, Hamilton takes championship lead

AFP
AFP, Budapest,
  • Aug 01 2021, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 21:21 ist
Alpine's Esteban Ocon celebrates on the podium after winning the race. Credit: Reuters Photo

Lewis Hamilton missed the chance to chalk up his 100th victory as France's Esteban Ocon steered his way through a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday to collect his first ever win.

After a tactical error dropped pole-sitter Hamilton to last place, the Briton picked his way through the field to finish third behind Alpine driver Ocon and Sebastian Vettel in the Aston Martin.

Max Verstappen's Red Bull was damaged in a first lap crash, which took out five cars, and he eventually finished 10th, leaving Hamilton to take a six-point lead in the championship.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton
Esteban Ocon

What's Brewing

India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived

India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived

India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs

India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

The rise of India's 21st century women athletes

The rise of India's 21st century women athletes

 