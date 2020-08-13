Oliver Rowland takes first Formula E victory

Oliver Rowland takes first Formula E victory

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Aug 13 2020, 08:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2020, 08:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Britain's Oliver Rowland took his first race win in the all-electric Formula E series on Wednesday to go second overall with one race remaining in Berlin.

The 28-year-old Nissan e.dams driver, in his 24th race, led all the way from pole position at the former Tempelhof airport circuit with Envision Virgin Racing’s Robin Frijns finishing second.

Rene Rast was third in only his fifth Formula E race for Audi.

The title has already been won by Antonio Felix da Costa, for DS Techeetah. The series will become a full FIA world championship next season.

The Portuguese started from the back of the grid after contact during qualifying and failed to finish.

Da Costa has 156 points to Rowland's 83 with Techeetah's outgoing champion Jean-Eric Vergne on 80. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Formula E
Berlin

What's Brewing

Kamala Harris’s cultural impact

Kamala Harris’s cultural impact

We need to engage children during Covid-19, but how?

We need to engage children during Covid-19, but how?

'Nagarahole optimal habitat for Asiatic elephants'

'Nagarahole optimal habitat for Asiatic elephants'

The Lead: How Kashmiri Wazwans are tackling Covid-19

The Lead: How Kashmiri Wazwans are tackling Covid-19

India to leverage vaccine sector to ensure availability

India to leverage vaccine sector to ensure availability

 