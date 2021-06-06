Red flags at Azerbaijan GP after Verstappen crash

Red Bull's Max Verstappen crashed when in the lead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday forcing the race to be suspended.
A worn tyre forced the Dutch driver to crash with five laps left, triggering a red flag stoppage as his car's debris was cleared from the track.
The race was due to resume from a standing start at 1810 local time (7:40 pm) with his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez leading from world champion Lewis Hamilton.
