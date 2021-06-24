Silverstone to have capacity crowd for British F1 GP

Silverstone to have capacity crowd for British F1 Grand Prix

The last pre-pandemic race held at the circuit with spectators in 2019 saw a three-day attendance of 351,000 and 141,000 on race Sunday

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jun 24 2021, 17:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 17:47 ist
Lewis Hamilton celebrates in front of the crowd after winning the race at Silverstone Circuit in 2019. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Silverstone will be allowed a capacity crowd for the July 18 British Formula One Grand Prix, a home race for Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, the sport announced on Thursday.

The last pre-pandemic race held at the circuit with spectators in 2019 saw a three-day attendance of 351,000 and 141,000 on race Sunday. The circuit hosted two races last year, both without a crowd.

