Silverstone to have capacity crowd for British F1 Grand Prix

Silverstone will be allowed a capacity crowd for the July 18 British Formula One Grand Prix, a home race for Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, the sport announced on Thursday.

We are excited to confirm the British Grand Prix will have a full capacity crowd! Ticket holders will need proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of arrival or proof of full vaccination#BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1 https://t.co/EOcvt1IsfY — Formula 1 (@F1) June 24, 2021

The last pre-pandemic race held at the circuit with spectators in 2019 saw a three-day attendance of 351,000 and 141,000 on race Sunday. The circuit hosted two races last year, both without a crowd.