Spanish Formula One Grand Prix will go ahead without spectators

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 17 2021, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 17:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Spanish Grand Prix will go ahead without spectators on May 9 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya said on Saturday.

The race is scheduled to be the fourth of the season, following on from Portugal on May 2, and a home one for two times world champion Fernando Alonso and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

Organisers said the decision was taken "in the framework of public health measures to contain the pandemic caused by Covid-19."

Fans who had bought tickets will be reimbursed.

