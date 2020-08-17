Twice round the world: Kimi Raikkonen breaks long distance F1 record

Kimi Raikkonen on Sunday became the driver to have raced the greatest distance in Formula One history when he completed his 37th lap of the 66-lap Spanish Grand Prix won by Lewis Hamilton for Mercedes.

Raikkonen, in an Alfa Romeo, finished 14th, one lap down, but had achieved a statistical landmark that was the equivalent of driving two laps of the world, round the equator.

He exceeded the previous record of 83,846km, according to his team, when he finished lap 37.

The previous record-holder was his former Ferrari team-mate Fernando Alonso.

Last Sunday, during the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone, Raikkonen became the driver to have completed the most laps with 16,845 in his career, passing the previous record held by seven-time champion Michael Schumacher.

Raikkonen, 40, won the world title with Ferrari in 2007 and on Saturday secured his best start of the season by qualifying 14th on the grid for Alfa Romeo.

The famously taciturn Finn was not impressed, however, and said he could have done better with another run on softer tyres.

And after the race, showing no interest in his statistical achievement, he said: "We were a bit faster than last week, but I was hoping for better. We kept trying and I think we're going in the right direction."