Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole for his home Dutch GP

AFP
AFP, Zandvoort,
  • Sep 04 2021, 20:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 20:46 ist
Max Verstappen poses in the parc ferme at the Zandvoort circuit. Credit: AFP Photo

Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed pole postion for his home Dutch Grand Prix, edging championship leader Lewis Hamilton with a scintillating performance in qualifying on Saturday.

Roared on by the crowd, Verstappen, who trails Hamilton by three points in the title race, was just 0.038 seconds quicker than the Mercedes driver who joins him on the front row on the Zandvoort circuit's first race since 1985.

