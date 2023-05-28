Verstappen leads from start to finish to win Monaco GP

Verstappen leads from start to finish to win Monaco GP

Despite brushes with the track walls, the Dutch Red Bull driver finished comfortably ahead of Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso

AFP
AFP, Monaco,
  • May 28 2023, 21:29 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 21:29 ist
Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix. Credit: AFP Photo

Max Verstappen led all the way from pole position to the chequered flag to win the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday and increase his lead in the Formula One driver standings.

Despite brushes with the track walls, the Dutch Red Bull driver finished comfortably ahead of Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso in an Aston Martin with Frenchman Esteban Ocon third for Alpine.

"Clipped the walls a few times," said Verstappen. "It was super-difficult out there, but that's Monaco.

"Super nice to win it and super nice to win it the way we did today with the weather everything and stay calm and bring it home."

Verstappen's closest challenger in the standings, team-mate Sergio Perez started at the back of the grid after crashing in qualifying and finished outside the points.

In a race enlivened by frequent contact between cars and also a brief rain shower, the Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, despite a five-second penalty, were fourth and fifth, with Monaco native Charles Leclerc sixth for Ferrari.

"Max drove super well," said Alonso, who started on the front row. "We didn't have any chance."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Max Verstappen
Formula One
F1
Red Bull
Monaco Grand Prix

Related videos

What's Brewing

Twitterati laud 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament

Twitterati laud 'Akhand Bharat' mural in new Parliament

Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA event

Salman, Vicky, Abhishek party together after IIFA event

Computer built to forecast future using water waves

Computer built to forecast future using water waves

PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament

PM releases stamp, ₹75 coin to mark new Parliament

Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final

Dhoni fever grips IPL, over 1L fans expected at final

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

IIFA: 'Drishyam 2' is best film, Alia, Hrithik win big

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Hawking's last collaborator on physicist's final theory

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Base camp set for Mt Meru summit 

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Taipei restaurant dishes up giant isopod noodles

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

Astronomers detect 2 targets with a single telescope

 