Verstappen on pole in Britain for fifth race in a row

Max Verstappen took his fifth pole position in a row at the British Grand Prix on Saturday, with McLaren's home hero Lando Norris joining Red Bull's runaway Formula One leader on the front row.
McLaren's Australian rookie Oscar Piastri qualified third fastest, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completing the second row.
Verstappen's teammate and closest title rival Sergio Perez qualified only 16th, the fifth race in a row that the Mexican has failed to reach the top 10 shootout.
Perez is already 81 points behind Verstappen after nine races this season, all won by Red Bull.
