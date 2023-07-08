Verstappen on pole in Britain for fifth race in a row

McLaren's Australian rookie Oscar Piastri qualified third fastest, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completing the second row.

Reuters
Reuters, Silverstone,
  • Jul 08 2023, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 21:27 ist
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after qualifying in pole position alongside second placed McLaren's Lando Norris and third placed McLaren's Oscar Piastri. Credit: Reuters Photo

Max Verstappen took his fifth pole position in a row at the British Grand Prix on Saturday, with McLaren's home hero Lando Norris joining Red Bull's runaway Formula One leader on the front row.

Verstappen's teammate and closest title rival Sergio Perez qualified only 16th, the fifth race in a row that the Mexican has failed to reach the top 10 shootout.

Perez is already 81 points behind Verstappen after nine races this season, all won by Red Bull.

