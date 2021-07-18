Verstappen taken to hospital after Hamilton collision

Verstappen taken to hospital after Hamilton collision

Pole sitter Verstappen careened off the track and into the barriers as he was knocked out of the race

AFP
AFP,
  • Jul 18 2021, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 22:53 ist
World championship leader Max Verstappen. Credit: AFP Photo

World championship leader Max Verstappen was taken to hospital after a first-lap collision with Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

"Following an assessment by the trackside doctors at Silverstone Circuit Medical Centre, Max Verstappen has been taken to a local hospital for further precautionary tests," tweeted his Red Bull team.

Pole sitter Verstappen careened off the track and into the barriers as he was knocked out of the race after colliding with the Mercedes of Hamilton.

"Thank God he's walked away unscathed," said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sports News
Max Verstappen
Formula 1
Mercedes

What's Brewing

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

How can you become a space tourist?

How can you become a space tourist?

 