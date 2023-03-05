Verstappen wins Bahrain GP as Red Bull shines

Verstappen wins Bahrain season-opener in Red Bull one-two

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was running in third place when he slowed and pulled over 17 laps from the end

Reuters
Reuters, Manama,
  • Mar 05 2023, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2023, 22:39 ist
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning the Bahrain Grand Prix. Credit: Reuters Photo

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday in a dominant one-two with Red Bull team mate Sergio Perez as Ferrari suffered agony under the floodlights.

Verstappen's cruise from pole position, with Perez taking the chequered flag 11.9 seconds behind, was his first win in Bahrain and also the first time the double champion had triumphed in the opening race of a campaign.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was running in third place when he slowed and pulled over 17 laps from the end, shouting "No, no, no! No power" over the team radio.

Veteran double world champion Fernando Alonso then passed Carlos Sainz's Ferrari with a thrilling wheel-to-wheel move 12 laps from the end to secure the final place on the podium for Aston Martin. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Formula 1
Bahrain Grand Prix

What's Brewing

1.5 million tulips to bloom in Srinagar Tulip Garden

1.5 million tulips to bloom in Srinagar Tulip Garden

How ChatGPT has performed across tests

How ChatGPT has performed across tests

Ten deadliest earthquakes in past 100 years

Ten deadliest earthquakes in past 100 years

The retention problem: Women in tech being driven out

The retention problem: Women in tech being driven out

Chris Rock hits back at Will Smith in Netflix special

Chris Rock hits back at Will Smith in Netflix special

6L Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs in Rushikulya, Odisha

6L Olive Ridley turtles lay eggs in Rushikulya, Odisha

The phenomenal Phnom Penh

The phenomenal Phnom Penh

Back in the art game

Back in the art game

Not a fruitful year for Karnataka mango farmers

Not a fruitful year for Karnataka mango farmers

Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Giants in WPL opener

Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Giants in WPL opener

 