Verstappen wins US Grand Prix as Red Bull take constructors' crown

Red Bull's Verstappen wins US Grand Prix

The title, clinched with three races to spare, ended an eight-year streak of domination by Mercedes who had seven-times Lewis Hamilton finish second

Reuters
Oct 24 2022
  • Oct 24 2022, 02:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2022, 02:45 ist
Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen. Credit: AFP Photo

Max Verstappen won the US Grand Prix on Sunday as his Red Bull team secured the Formula One constructors' world championship a day after the death of their billionaire owner Dietrich Mateschitz.

The title, clinched with three races to spare, ended an eight-year streak of domination by Mercedes who had seven-times Lewis Hamilton finish second on Sunday after leading with 15 laps to go.

The title was Red Bull's first since 2013 when they completed a fourth successive title double with Germany's Sebastian Vettel at the end of the sport's V8 era.

Ferrari needed to score 19 points more than Red Bull at the Circuit of the Americas but Charles Leclerc was the Italian team's sole finisher in third place. Verstappen's win was his 13th of the season, equalling the Formula One record.

