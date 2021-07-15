We have to keep pushing, says Max Verstappen 

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen has put himself in an enviable spot after three consecutive wins in the 2021 Formula 1 season. He even leads the championship from seven-times and defending world champion Lewis Hamilton going into the British Grand Prix this weekend.

“We’ve started the season off really well and I’m very happy about that, but we have to keep on pushing, we can’t just be thinking about our results so far. It’s going to be really tight and a challenge for the rest of the year but that is what makes it exciting. We were for sure ahead in Austria and our car was very good there but in France we only won with a few laps to go, so the championship is very close and maybe even closer than the points show at the moment," the Dutchman said.

“There are some tough tracks coming up where Mercedes may have the edge on us but we have a great team and we are doing everything we can to try and stay ahead," he added.

Verstappen is on 182 points, while Hamilton is on 150. Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez is third with 104, while McLaren’s Lando Norris is next with 101 points. Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas is next with 92 points.

The weekend’s race will have the sprint race format without having the need to pit. Asked how that will work out, Verstappen said: “I'm very open about trying the sprint races and I quite like that we have a bit less practice before we head into qualifying. But let’s just wait. It’s difficult to say anything about it until we’ve tested it this weekend. Every race you take risks but controlled risks, especially when you are fighting for a championship, but this one race isn’t going to define the end result.”

The Silverstone race will have a full crowd. Reacting to that, Verstappen said: “Having fans back will really make the difference at Silverstone and the British crowd love motorsport in general which means it is a special place to be. Last year we did two races with no crowds and the atmosphere was missing. It’s still an amazing track, but to have the fans back again is going to make it even better and even though I know they will be supporting the British drivers I love to see the passion that they have for all of us. I just hope that the race is going to be exciting for them too."

Perez said: “I'm feeling positive and pumped up for this weekend. Hopefully, we can get onto the podium again. It will be interesting to see the new race format for Formula One too. As a team, we have put in a lot of effort to understand the new race format, a lot of preparation and practice has gone into this weekend. It will be very different for everyone, it’s definitely exciting and I hope that the hard work pays off.”

Meanwhile, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said: "We head to Silverstone for a weekend with a full house of 140,000 passionate F1 fans and in the middle of a hard-fought championship. The circuit is just ten minutes from our home in Brackley and 45 minutes from Brixworth - and it will be a huge boost to be racing in front of so many enthusiastic supporters.



“The first weekend with the new sprint qualifying format brings a fresh challenge for all teams. With just a single one-hour practice session ahead of the Friday qualifying session, and the cars' configuration fixed from the beginning of standard qualifying on Friday, whoever can get up to speed quickest will carry an advantage through the weekend. We will be adapting our approach and running plans to ensure we are best prepared for every aspect of the new challenge.

“This year, we'll be racing on the Hamilton Straight for the first time and it will be a special moment for Lewis and the whole team. I can't think of another example of an active driver being honoured in this way by a circuit,” he added.