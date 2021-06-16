Pavard was 'knocked out' in Euro 2020 win over Germany

France's Pavard reveals he was 'knocked out' in Euro 2020 win over Germany

The 25-year-old played the full 90 minutes and it remains to be seen whether he features in France's next Group F game

AFP
AFP, Munich,
  • Jun 16 2021, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2021, 16:12 ist
France's defender Benjamin Pavard celebrates the win in the UEFA EURO 2020 Group F football match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich on June 15, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

France defender Benjamin Pavard revealed he briefly lost consciousness during the world champions' 1-0 win over Germany at Euro 2020 but still managed to finish the game.

Les Bleus made a winning start at the European Championship as a first-half own goal by Germany defender Mats Hummels separated the sides in Munich on Tuesday.

However, France's Bayern Munich defender Pavard was poleaxed in the second half in a collision with Germany left-back Robin Gosens and needed treatment on the pitch.

"I had quite a shock," said Pavard. "I was a bit knocked out for 10 to 15 seconds. After that, I felt better."

The 25-year-old played the full 90 minutes and it remains to be seen whether he features in France's next Group F game, against Hungary on Saturday.

All 24 teams at the European Championship have signed a "concussion charter" designed to improve the care of players during games.

Player safety fears are high on the agenda after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during his country's opening defeat to Finland.

The Inter Milan player is recovering in hospital after his ordeal.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Euro 2020
Germany

What's Brewing

China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without Dalai Lama

China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without Dalai Lama

You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs

You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs

Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt

Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

 