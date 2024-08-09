French athlete proposes boyfriend after the game, crowd cheers for them

The ongoing Olympics 2024 witnessed a wholesome moment amidst the active sports events. French athlete Alice Finot proposed her boyfriend after the match, making it an unforgettable moment for them. Although she did not make it to the top, the 33-year-old broke the European record with time 8:58.67.
As she proposed her boyfriend, the crowd cheered for them. In a video shared on X by user named Figen, Finot pulled out an Olympic pin, and on her knees, she proposed him. The couple then hugged each other as the crowd rooted for them.
"French athlete came in fourth in the 3000m steeplechase, a European record, and asked for her boyfriend's hand," the caption to the video read.
The video since posted has garnered over 46.8 million views and a flurry of comments.
"To love is nothing. To be loved is something. But to love and be loved, that’s everything," a user commented.
"I wish them all the happiness in the world, but dude should’ve been the one proposing here," commented another.
"That is a brave strong woman who didn’t buy into the media’s narrative of entitlement," commented a third.
In another memorable moment in the Paris Games, table tennis athletes of South Korea and North Korea broke amazed everyone with a selfie together.
After the medal ceremony was over, one of the athletes from South Korea team took out his phone for a group photo. The China team too joined in for the selfie.
The picture was posted on the official Korean Instagram handle of Olympics.
Published 09 August 2024, 12:07 IST