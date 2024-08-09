French athlete proposes boyfriend after the game, crowd cheers for them

"French athlete came in fourth in the 3000m steeplechase, a European record, and asked for her boyfriend's hand," the caption to the video read.

The video since posted has garnered over 46.8 million views and a flurry of comments.

"To love is nothing. To be loved is something. But to love and be loved, that’s everything," a user commented.

"I wish them all the happiness in the world, but dude should’ve been the one proposing here," commented another.

"That is a brave strong woman who didn’t buy into the media’s narrative of entitlement," commented a third.