French Formula One Grand Prix cancelled over coronavirus - organisers

  • Apr 27 2020, 15:22 ist
  Apr 27 2020, 15:22 ist
In this file photo taken on June 23, 2019 drivers take the start of the Formula One Grand Prix de France at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, southern France. (AFP)

The French Grand Prix scheduled for June 28 was cancelled on Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers announced.

"Given the evolution of the situation linked to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the French Grand Prix takes note of the decisions announced by the French state, making it impossible to maintain our event," the race's managing director Eric Boullier said.

The race at Le Castellet becomes the 10th leg of the decimated 2020 championship to be either scrapped (Australia, Monaco, France) or postponed.

