University confers Harbhajan Singh with honorary PhD

French University confers Harbhajan Singh with honorary PhD in Sports

Harbhajan couldn't attend the ceremony in person as he is currently in a bio-secure environment as part of Kolkata Knight Riders' campaign in the IPL

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Oct 08 2021, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 22:23 ist
Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh. Credit: Twitter/@harbhajan_singh

French University Ecole Superieure Robert de Sorbon has conferred former India spinner Harbhajan Singh with a honorary PhD in Sports during a convocation ceremony here.

Harbhajan couldn't attend the ceremony in person as he is currently in a bio-secure environment as part of Kolkata Knight Riders' campaign in the IPL.

The university awards honorary doctorate degree to eminent personalities in various walks of life, which also includes achievements in the sporting arena.

"If any institution accords respect, you accept that with utmost humility. If I have been conferred with honorary sports doctorate by the university, it is because I played cricket and people have showered their love and affection for that. I am honoured to be conferred with the degree," the 41-year-old Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan's name was recommended to the French University by noted industrialist Dr Harcharan Singh Ranauta, vice-president of Indian Federation of United Nations Associations (IFUNA).

Harbhajan also thanked the jury which selected him.

"I would like to thank Dr John Thomas Parade, president Sorbon, Dr Vivek Choudhury, chairman, Sorbon International Convocation Committee (Celebrity), Dr Mukesh Tyagi, Sorbon International Convocation Committee, for finding me worthy enough."

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Harbhajan Singh
PhD
Sports News
France

What's Brewing

Maharaja is home: Chronology of Air India privatisation

Maharaja is home: Chronology of Air India privatisation

India’s CPSE privatisation off to 'Maharaja' start

India’s CPSE privatisation off to 'Maharaja' start

Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars

Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars

E-auction of PM's gifts: Neeraj's javelin gets top rate

E-auction of PM's gifts: Neeraj's javelin gets top rate

Crime and punishment: Constant in ever-changing world

Crime and punishment: Constant in ever-changing world

Signature of 1971 war memories in Air Force Day flypast

Signature of 1971 war memories in Air Force Day flypast

DH Toon | Lakhimpur violence – 'This too shall pass'

DH Toon | Lakhimpur violence – 'This too shall pass'

Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award

Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award

Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu

Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

 