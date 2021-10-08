French University confers Harbhajan Singh with honorary PhD in Sports

French University Ecole Superieure Robert de Sorbon has conferred former India spinner Harbhajan Singh with a honorary PhD in Sports during a convocation ceremony here.
Harbhajan couldn't attend the ceremony in person as he is currently in a bio-secure environment as part of Kolkata Knight Riders' campaign in the IPL.
The university awards honorary doctorate degree to eminent personalities in various walks of life, which also includes achievements in the sporting arena.
"If any institution accords respect, you accept that with utmost humility. If I have been conferred with honorary sports doctorate by the university, it is because I played cricket and people have showered their love and affection for that. I am honoured to be conferred with the degree," the 41-year-old Harbhajan said.
Harbhajan's name was recommended to the French University by noted industrialist Dr Harcharan Singh Ranauta, vice-president of Indian Federation of United Nations Associations (IFUNA).
Harbhajan also thanked the jury which selected him.
"I would like to thank Dr John Thomas Parade, president Sorbon, Dr Vivek Choudhury, chairman, Sorbon International Convocation Committee (Celebrity), Dr Mukesh Tyagi, Sorbon International Convocation Committee, for finding me worthy enough."
