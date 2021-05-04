From the Newsroom: IPL 2021 suspended indefinitely

In your evening news brief, IPL suspended indefinitely; Kangana Ranaut's account for repeated violations of rules, and Karnataka postpones second PU exams.

Here is the top news of May 4, 2021:

The Indian Premier League was on Tuesday suspended indefinitely after multiple Covid-19 cases were reported in its bio-bubble.

The announcement came after Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicket keeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for Covid-19 along with Delhi Capitals' spinner veteran spinner Amit Mishra.

This year's T20 World Cup is set to be moved from India to the UAE with the BCCI acknowledging that none of the participating teams would be "comfortable" coming here because "a third wave" of Covid-19 cases is expected at the time of the event.

While a final decision will be taken in a month's time, it is understood that even the Indian cricket board is jittery about holding the 16-team tournament in October-November after the ongoing IPL had to be suspended because of multiple Covid-19 cases inside the bio-bubble. PTI has learnt BCCI officials have had very recent discussions with some of the top decision-makers in the central government and a shift to the UAE has been more or less agreed upon.

The dates of the marquee competition, which was planned across nine venues, have not yet been finalised.

Twitter has permanently suspended actor Kangana Ranaut's account for repeated violations of rules, specifically its "Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour policy”, the microblogging site said in a statement on Tuesday.

Keeping in mind the rapid surge in the Covid cases across the state, the Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday announced the postponement of II PUC (12th Standard) exams that were scheduled to be held from 24th May onwards. According to the department, the revised dates for the exams will be announced later.