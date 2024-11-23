George Russell on pole in Las Vegas, Verstappen ahead of Norris

"I knew coming into that last Q3 lap, that would be the one that counts, it doesn't matter what happened before then," said Russell, who was fastest in final practice and brushed the wall with his first effort.

"I had a bit of a moment on my first run. We had to change my front wing. There was a moment I thought we wouldn't make the flag.

"You have to put it on the table sometimes. I felt confident in myself and knew if I did a clean lap, I would be on the front row."

The pole was his third of the season and fourth of his career.

Yuki Tsunoda qualified seventh for RB with Norris's team mate Oscar Piastri eighth and Nico Hulkenberg ninth for US-owned Haas.

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, fastest in Thursday practice for Mercedes, was only 10th after misjudging his first effort and running wide before then having his second attempt deleted for exceeding track limits.

"I'm really quite far back so we'll see what we can do from there," said Hamilton.

Verstappen, 62 points clear of Norris with 60 remaining to be won after Las Vegas, had been third after the opening laps with Norris fourth.